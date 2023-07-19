Football: Maeda nets hat-trick against old club Marinos, Celtic lose

Sports

Celtic forward Daizen Maeda hit a hat-trick against his former club, Yokohama F Marinos, but couldn’t prevent the Scottish treble winners from going down 6-4 against the J-League first-division side in a friendly on Wednesday.

The Japan international struck twice early on as both sides scored two goals within the opening 23 minutes at Nissan Stadium. Maeda, who tied for the J-League scoring lead in 2021 with 23 goals for Marinos, got his third by side-footing a pass from another former Marinos player, Tomoki Iwata, into the corner in the 42nd minute.

Reo Hatate and Yuki Kobayashi were among th...

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer