Nissan EVs to adopt Tesla recharger in N. America from 2025

Nissan Motor Co. said Wednesday it will equip its electric vehicles to connect to Tesla Inc.'s quick recharging system in the North American market starting in 2025. Nissan is the first Japanese automaker to announce it will make its EVs rechargeable with the North American Charging Standard system, joining other major car manufacturers such as Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co. that have already committed to adopting the technology in the coming years. The Yokohama-based company said it will provide the Ariya with a charging adapter for use with Tesla's NACS from 2024 and begin installing ...