Tokyo stocks open lower on weak chip shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday as semiconductor-related shares declined in line with their U.S. counterparts overnight.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 151.32 points, or 0.46 percent, from Wednesday to 32,744.71. The broader Topix index was down 3.31 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,275.66.

Decliners included precision instrument, service and electric appliance shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 139.59-62 yen compared with 139.62-72 yen in New York and 139.50-52 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1203-1207 and 156.38...