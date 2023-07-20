Tokyo stocks fall in morning on weak chip shares amid supply concerns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks dropped Thursday morning, weighed down by weak semiconductor-related shares amid growing concerns about global chip supplies. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 374.15 points, or 1.14 percent, from Wednesday to 32,521.88. The broader Topix index was down 15.63 points, or 0.69 percent, at 2,263.34. Decliners included precision instrument, electric appliance and machinery shares.