Tokyo stocks drop on weak chip shares as market awaits earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Thursday, as investors moved to lock in gains in semiconductor-related shares following recent rises, with many adopting a wait-and-see stance ahead of earnings season in Japan.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 405.51 points, or 1.23 percent, from Wednesday at 32,490.52. The broader Topix index finished 18.07 points, or 0.79 percent lower, at 2,260.90.

Decliners were led by precision instrument, electric appliance and machinery shares.