Tennis: Nishikori in line for 1st U.S. Open appearance since 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Former world No. 4 Kei Nishikori was named on the ATP men’s singles main draw entry list for tennis’ U.S. Open on Wednesday, making him eligible to play in his first Grand Slam since the 2021 U.S. Open.

The tournament opens on Aug. 28 in New York. Although he is currently ranked 438th in the world after a long injury layoff, the men’s and women’s tours can assign “protected rankings” to players unable to compete for six months due to physical injury.

The 33-year-old Japanese underwent hip surgery in January 2022 and subsequently injured his right ankle while rehabilitating. He won his first co...