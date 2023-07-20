Baseball: Darvish hurls 6 scoreless innings to earn 7th win

Yu Darvish threw six innings of four-hit ball to earn his seventh win Wednesday as the San Diego Padres beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-0.

Darvish (7-6) loaded the bases with two outs in the first inning in his only jam as he struck out seven while walking three in a 100-pitch outing at Rogers Centre.

“My form was good right from the bullpen, my pitches had good movement, and my body moved really well, too,” the right-hander said. “It’s great that it led to getting this result.”

Manny Machado’s two-run single in the fifth off Jose Berrios (8-7) produced the game’s only runs. Minnesota Twins right...

Kyodo News

Kyodo News