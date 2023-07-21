Tokyo stocks open lower on weak semiconductor issues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Friday as semiconductor-related shares were sold following weaker-than-expected earnings from the world’s largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 336.68 points, or 1.04 percent, from Thursday to 32,153.84. The broader Topix index was down 6.66 points, or 0.29 percent, at 2,254.24.

Decliners included real estate, rubber product and electric appliance shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 139.82-85 yen compared with 140.02-12 yen in New York and 139.62-63 yen in To...