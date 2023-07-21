Japan relists S. Korea as preferred trade partner as ties improve

Newsfrom Japan

Japan on Friday returned South Korea to its list of preferred trading partners after four years, as ties between the two countries continue to improve after years of acrimony over wartime issues.

With the revision to the Cabinet order, effective the same day, most exports to South Korea do not require permission. The country joined 26 other preferred nations on the list, including Britain and the United States.

The move comes after a similar step by South Korea regarding Japan’s trade status.

South Korea was removed from Japan’s so-called white list of countries entitled to minimum trade restr...