Tokyo stocks mixed in morning on weak chip shares, bargain-hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Friday morning, as bargain-hunting helped ease earlier losses led by weak semiconductor-linked shares following a disappointing earnings forecast from the world’s largest chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 72.60 points, or 0.22 percent, from Thursday to 32,417.92. The broader Topix index was up 5.85 points, or 0.26 percent, at 2,266.75.

Gainers were led by pharmaceutical, and electric power and gas shares, while decliners included marine transportation and electric appliance issues.