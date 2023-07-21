Japan, India vow to boost chip supply chains for economic security

Newsfrom Japan

Japan and India have agreed to strengthen semiconductor supply chains for increased economic security in response to China’s rising clout in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.

Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan’s minister of economy, trade and industry, and Ashwini Vaishnaw, India’s minister of electronics and information technology, signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday in New Delhi.

The agreement came as Japan aims to deepen partnerships with allies and like-minded nations to develop more resilient supply chains for critical products and materials, including chips, batteries and minerals...