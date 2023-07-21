Japan’s top diplomat to tour 6 Asian, African nations from late July

Newsfrom Japan

Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday he will embark on a six-nation tour of South Asia and Africa later this month, as Japan aims to strengthen relations with emerging and developing countries, collectively referred to as the Global South.

Hayashi told a press conference that he will visit nations such as India and South Africa during his planned trip through early August, adding that the specific schedule is undecided.

As this year’s chair of the Group of Seven countries, Japan is “focusing on boosting ties with our international partners, including those from the Global South, and ...