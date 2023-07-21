Tokyo stocks end mixed on weak chip shares, bargain-hunting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed mixed Friday, weighed down by semiconductor-linked shares on a weak earnings forecast from the world’s largest chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., while bargain-hunting helped limit losses.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 186.27 points, or 0.57 percent, from Thursday at 32,304.25. The broader Topix index finished 1.30 points, or 0.06 percent, higher at 2,262.20.

Decliners were led by marine transportation and metal product issues, while gainers included mining, and electric power and gas shares.