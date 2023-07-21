URGENT: Japan watching forex moves with urgency: currency diplomat

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is monitoring foreign exchange moves with a sense of urgency and will consider "all options available" if yen moves become volatile, the country's top currency diplomat, Masato Kanda, said Friday after the Japanese unit plunged relative to the U.S. dollar. The yen's sharp decline came after media reports that the Bank of Japan will maintain its yield curve control program at a two-day policy meeting next week, shooting down market expectations for a change this time.