Baseball: Hot Halos offense helps Ohtani earn 8th win against Pirates

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani surrendered four home runs but earned his eighth win after the Los Angeles Angels responded with their own barrage of bombs to overcome the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-5 on Friday. The red-hot Halos lineup also homered four times, rallying for five runs in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth to back Ohtani's 6-1/3 inning start. The two-way star struck out nine while allowing five earned runs on six hits, a walk and a hit batsman. The victory extended the Angels' winning streak to four games as they battle to end an eight-year playoff drought with an American League Wild Card b...