Football: Mbappe left out of PSG squad for preseason tour to Japan

Newsfrom Japan

France star Kylian Mbappe will not travel to Japan for a preseason tour with his club Paris Saint-Germain, the Ligue 1 champions announced Friday. The 24-year-old has declined to extend his current contract that runs out next June, according to French newspaper L'Equipe, which reported PSG are looking to sell the attacker this summer rather than let him make an expected free transfer to Real Madrid in a year's time. Headlined by Brazil forward Neymar, PSG will play three matches in Japan, starting Tuesday against Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr featuring Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo. They wil...