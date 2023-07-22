Football: Osako double earns Kobe draw, move 1 point clear at top

Yuya Osako's second-half brace salvaged Vissel Kobe a point as the leaders drew 2-2 with Kawasaki Frontale at home in the J-League first division on Saturday. Japan's former regular forward took his tally to a J1-leading 16 goals this term as Vissel, who were playing their game in hand, moved up to 44 points, one point clear of second-placed reigning champions Yokohama F Marinos. Kawasaki are seventh on 32 points. Yasuto Wakizaka powered home the 23rd-minute opener from close range after Vissel lost possession deep inside their own half, with Brazilian defender Matheus Thuler scuffing his clea...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer