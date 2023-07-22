Baseball: Noma, Morishita shine as Carp win 6th straight

Newsfrom Japan

Takayoshi Noma delivered a tiebreaking single in the seventh inning among his three hits as the Hiroshima Carp extended their winning streak to six games with a 5-3 victory over the Chunichi Dragons on Saturday. Masato Morishita (6-2) held the Dragons to three runs, two earned, over eight innings for the win. The right-hander also led off the seventh with a double and scored on Noma's single to left for a 3-2 lead at Mazda Stadium. Matt Davidson added a two-run single later in the seventh. Takuya Yasaki picked up his 18th save. Dragons reliever Akiyoshi Katsuno (4-2) gave up three runs in one-...