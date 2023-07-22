Football: 56-year-old Miura set for 2nd season in Portugal

Newsfrom Japan

Former Japan striker Kazuyoshi Miura, still active at age 56, will spend his second season with Portuguese second-division club Oliveirense, Yokohama FC confirmed Saturday. "I want to face football every day with the confidence that I can grow as a player and the expectations I have for myself," said Miura, whose latest loan deal from the J-League top-division club runs through June 30, 2024. Miura began his first season with Oliveirense in February 2023 and played in three matches through the end of the season in May, making him the oldest player ever to appear in the Portuguese league. Portu...