G-20 ministers fail to agree on lower fossil fuel use, Russia war

Energy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies on Saturday failed to issue a joint statement amid divisions over reducing fossil fuel consumption and Russia's war in Ukraine, which has disrupted global energy supplies. The ministers met in the southwestern Indian city of Panaji to discuss balancing decarbonization and economic growth, but the gathering also revealed the rifts between developed and developing countries. The Indian government released a chair's summary, underscoring that the world has been facing the issue of energy poverty for those without adequate access to it for dail...