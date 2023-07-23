Japan's export curbs on chip-making equipment to China take effect

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese restrictions on exports of advanced chip-manufacturing equipment took effect Sunday, in line with U.S.-led efforts to stymie China's ability to develop high-end semiconductors capable of being used for military purposes. With the revision of a trade ministry ordinance under the foreign exchange law, Japan added 23 chip-manufacturing items that require approval for export. The move has triggered a backlash from China, though Japan did not specify that the world's second-largest economy is the main target of the export restrictions. Beijing has said it will curb exports of gallium and g...