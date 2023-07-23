Baseball: Yoshida gets 3 hits, takes AL batting average lead

Newsfrom Japan

Boston Red Sox left fielder Masataka Yoshida rose to the top of the American League batting chart with a .319 average after going 3-for-4 with an RBI in an 8-6 win over the New York Mets in Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader. The 30-year-old major league rookie had three singles beginning with a line drive to left field off Max Scherzer in the first inning at Fenway Park. In the third, Yoshida's ground ball in his second at-bat struck Scherzer's feet and he reached second following a throwing error by the right-hander. Yoshida, a two-time Japanese Pacific League batting champion, added another ...