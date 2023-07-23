Basketball: Japan beats South Korea 85-80 to end 2-game series even

Newsfrom Japan

FIBA Basketball World Cup co-host Japan downed South Korea 85-80 on the road Sunday to split their two-game international friendly series 1-1. After a 76-69 loss in Saturday's opening game, world No. 36 Japan evened things up in Seoul after Shuta Hara dropped a team-high 14 points. Tom Hovasse's men connected on nine of their three-point attempts in the first half to lead 48-40 at halftime. No. 38 South Korea briefly took the lead before Japan went back ahead on a Koya Kawamata basket late in the third quarter. Japan will play five World Cup warm-up matches in August -- two against New Zealand...