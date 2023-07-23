Baseball: Fighters drop 12th straight game in loss to Buffaloes

Newsfrom Japan

Kotaro Kurebayashi and Leandro Cedeno drove in five eighth-inning runs for the Pacific League-leading Orix Buffaloes in a 7-5 win Sunday over the Nippon Ham Fighters, who dropped their 12th straight game for their team's longest losing streak in 39 years. With the game tied 1-1 at Hotto Motto Field Kobe, Orix loaded the bases with one out against Fighters starter Cody Ponce (0-2). Kurebayashi singled in two to chase Ponce. Cedeno followed with his seventh home run in Japan and his fourth in four games. "I was trying to put the ball in the air, and I got a hit and hit a homer," Cedeno said. "I ...