Football: Haaland bags brace as Man City beat J-League’s Marinos 5-3

Newsfrom Japan

Erling Haaland struck twice in the second half to help Manchester City secure a 5-3 comeback win against J-League champions Yokohama F Marinos in Sunday’s international club friendly at Tokyo’s National Stadium.

Visiting Japan on their preseason summer tour, the UEFA Champions League winners had their work cut out early against a Marinos outfit in midseason form.

The J-League side delighted their fans among the 61,618 in attendance by taking the lead through Anderson Lopes in the 27th minute, then doubling it on Ken Matsubara’s strike 10 minutes later.

Pep Guardiola’s men hit back late in the ...