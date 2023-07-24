Tokyo’s Yamanote Line trains suspended, to start around 9 a.m.

Newsfrom Japan

The Yamanote loop line in central Tokyo was suspended from the first scheduled services on Monday due to a traffic signal glitch and trains were not expected to run until around 9 a.m., its operator said.

East Japan Railway Co. said a sign indicating an error in traffic signaling equipment at Osaki Station on the line turned on around 2:25 a.m.

The company initially said it would take until noon for services to start but later said work to fix the issue was progressing faster than expected.