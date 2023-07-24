Tokyo stocks open higher on prospect of BOJ keeping policy intact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, buoyed by a weaker yen amid expectations that the Bank of Japan will not make any changes to its ultraeasy monetary policy at its meeting later this week.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 373.13 points, or 1.16 percent, from Friday to 32,677.38. The broader Topix index was up 16.71 points, or 0.74 percent, at 2,278.91.

Gainers included mining, real estate and transportation equipment shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 141.73-78 yen compared with 141.80-90 yen in New York and 141.36-38 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. F...