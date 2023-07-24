Tokyo stocks rise in morning on prospect of BOJ maintaining policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday morning, lifted by a weaker yen amid expectations that the Bank of Japan will not make any changes to its ultraloose monetary policy at its meeting later this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 396.46 points, or 1.23 percent, from Friday to 32,700.71. The broader Topix index was up 18.68 points, or 0.83 percent, at 2,280.88.

Gainers were led by iron and steel, mining and transportation equipment issues.