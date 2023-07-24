Baseball: Ohtani hits 36th home run as Angels beat Pirates 7-5

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani crushed his MLB-leading 36th homer in the first inning Sunday to spark the Los Angeles Angels’ offense in a 7-5 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The two-way superstar had gone four games without a home run before sending Mitch Keller’s 3-2 cutter 410 feet over center field with a powerful, low-trajectory line drive to tie the game 1-1.

“I don’t know if I’ve seen a ball hit like that -- a golf ball maybe,” Angels manager Phil Nevin told MLB.com. “Every day, he does something different to impress you.”

Ohtani finished 1-for-3 at the plate while drawing a walk and scoring two runs. ...