Tokyo stocks rise on prospect of BOJ keeping policy intact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday, boosted by a weaker yen amid speculation the Bank of Japan will make no changes in its ultraloose monetary policy at a meeting later this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 396.69 points, or 1.23 percent, from Friday at 32,700.94. The broader Topix index finished 18.98 points, or 0.84 percent, higher at 2,281.18.

Gainers were led by iron and steel, pulp and paper, and oil and transportation equipment shares.