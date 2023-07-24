Japan gov’t to hold Bigmotor hearings over excessive car repair fees

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s transport ministry said Monday it will conduct hearings with major used car dealer Bigmotor Co. over the company being suspected of charging excessive vehicle repair fees and making alleged fraudulent insurance claims, which may have affected several hundreds of thousands of vehicles.

The decision to hold the hearings on Wednesday afternoon comes as Bigmotor admitted earlier this month that its employees had intentionally damaged customers’ cars to charge them with excessive repair fees, saying it had uncovered at least 1,200 cases of inappropriate repairs having been carried out.

Comp...