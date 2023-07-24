U.N. rights body in Japan to investigate entertainment industry abuse

Newsfrom Japan

A delegation of the U.N. Human Rights Council will investigate abuse in Japan’s entertainment industry during its visit from Monday through early August, people familiar with the matter said Monday, as former members of top male talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc. accused its late founder of sexual abuse.

The Working Group on Business and Human Rights will speak to an association composed of several of these members who claim to be victims of Johnny Kitagawa, as well as others in the industry, to examine Japanese government and business efforts in protecting human rights.

The U.N. group als...