Tokyo stocks open mixed on Wall St. gains, caution before BOJ meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened mixed Tuesday, as buying after overnight gains on Wall Street was offset by selling amid caution ahead of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting later in the week.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 78.67 points, or 0.24 percent, from Monday to 32,622.27. The broader Topix index was up 0.79 point, or 0.03 percent, at 2,281.97.

Decliners included air transportation, and information and communication shares, while gainers included mining, and oil and coal product issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 141.53-54 yen compared with 141.45...