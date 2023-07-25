Tokyo stocks mixed in morning ahead of Fed, BOJ policy meetings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were mixed Tuesday morning as a wait-and-see mood prevailed ahead of policy meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan later this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 94.97 points, or 0.29 percent, from Monday to 32,605.97. The broader Topix index was up 1.80 points, or 0.08 percent, at 2,282.98.

Decliners included air transportation, and information and communication shares, while gainers included mining, and oil and coal product issues.