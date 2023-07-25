Baseball: Darvish roughed up by Pirates, suffers 7th loss

Newsfrom Japan

San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish took his seventh loss after giving up an equal season-worst seven runs over 4-1/3 innings in an 8-4 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday.

Darvish (7-7) allowed eight hits, including four home runs, two of them by Carlos Santana, leaving the mound with a 7-1 deficit at Petco Park.

Santana hit a pair of two-run homers, putting the Pirates ahead 3-1 in the third and making it 7-1 two innings later.

The Pirates’ Liover Peguero also went deep off Darvish for a two-run shot in the fourth and finished with three RBIs.

The veteran right-hander walked three and s...