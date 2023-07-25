Tokyo stocks end mixed ahead of Fed, BOJ policy meetings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed mixed Tuesday, with investors adopting a wait-and-see stance ahead of policy meetings of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 18.43 points, or 0.06 percent, from Monday at 32,682.51. The broader Topix index finished 4.20 points, or 0.18 percent, higher at 2,285.38.

Decliners were led by information and communication and pharmaceutical shares, while gainers were led by mining and nonferrous metal shares.