Football: Paris Saint-Germain, Al Nassr play goalless draw in Osaka

Newsfrom Japan

French champions Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr played to a goalless draw in their international club football friendly Tuesday at Osaka’s Yanmar Stadium.

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo created a handful of chances for Al Nassr in the first half, drawing a save from PSG keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma with a close-range volley and later firing wide of the target with an acrobatic bicycle kick.

Recently sidelined with an ankle injury, PSG’s Brazilian star Neymar remained on the bench. The attacker could be seen smiling and waving to fans who paid a minimum of 20,000 yen ($14...