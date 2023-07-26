Tokyo stocks open lower amid wariness over Fed policy meeting outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, amid caution over the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting set for later in the day.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 171.93 points, or 0.53 percent, from Tuesday to 32,510.58. The broader Topix index was down 13.91 points, or 0.61 percent, at 2,271.47.

Decliners included transportation equipment, mining and marine transportation shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 140.89-140.94 yen compared with 140.92-141.02 yen in New York and 141.38-40 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The euro was quoted a...