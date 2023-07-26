Tokyo stocks lower in morning amid caution over Fed meeting outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Wednesday morning amid caution over the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 13.51 points, or 0.04 percent, from Tuesday to 32,669.00. The broader Topix index was down 2.79 points, or 0.12 percent, at 2,282.59.

Decliners were led by transportation equipment, rubber product and mining shares.