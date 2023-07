Tokyo stocks end lower amid caution over Fed meeting outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed moderately lower Wednesday, as investors awaited the outcome of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day, leaving the market vulnerable to profit-taking.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 14.17 points, or 0.04 percent, from Tuesday at 32,668.34. The broader Topix index finished 2.29 points, or 0.10 percent, lower at 2,283.09.

Decliners were led by rubber product, transportation equipment and mining issues.