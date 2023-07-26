Australia to remain as reliable gas supplier for Japan: minister

Newsfrom Japan

The Australian energy minister said Wednesday the country will remain a “reliable energy supplier” for Japan after the resource-poor country expressed concern over Canberra’s new rule restricting carbon emissions.

“We are committed to working with Japan, one of our most important partners,” Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen said in his speech in Tokyo, vowing that Australia will continue to supply the country with resources such as liquefied natural gas and coal.

His remarks came after a new Australian law came into force on July 1, requiring new LNG facilities to be carbon neutra...