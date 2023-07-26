Tsai urges deeper Taiwan-EU relations in talks with lawmakers

Newsfrom Japan

Taiwan leader Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday called for strengthening cooperation and partnership between the island and the European Union as she met with a European Parliament delegation, her office said. In her talks with the group led by Urmas Paet, vice-chair of the parliament's foreign affairs committee, Tsai expressed hope that the two sides will deepen cooperation in areas such as supply chain resilience, cybersecurity and technological innovation and sign a bilateral investment agreement. Tsai called on the two sides to "jointly strengthen the unity of the democratic camp," according to th...