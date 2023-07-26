Entry bans around Mt. Ontake summit to be lifted after 2014 eruption

Newsfrom Japan

Entry bans to the summit of Mt. Ontake, a volcano straddling Nagano and Gifu prefectures in central Japan, will be lifted from this weekend as safety steps were taken following a deadly 2014 eruption, local governments said Wednesday.

From 10 a.m. Saturday, entry will be allowed to a ridge that connects the 2,936-meter Otaki peak to the highest 3,067-meter Kengamine peak, an area particularly affected by the volcanic disaster, according to local municipalities.

Otaki village last year installed two evacuation shelters in the area, with final safety checks conducted on-site on July 18. Access t...