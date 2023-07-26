Football: Laporte strike gives Manchester City 2-1 win over Bayern

Newsfrom Japan

Aymeric Laporte scored the winner as Manchester City edged Bayern Munich 2-1 in an international club friendly in Tokyo on Wednesday as last season’s treble winners wrapped up their preseason tour of Japan with two wins from two.

After beating J-League champions Yokohama F Marinos 5-3 on Sunday, the English Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League winners came out on top again at National Stadium with the defender tucking in the rebound in the 86th minute after Phil Foden’s shot was saved.

Before a crowd of 65,049, James McAtee gave Manchester City a 21st-minute lead after Rico Lewis’ run i...