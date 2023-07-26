Food, beverage imports from Japan held up at Chinese customs

Newsfrom Japan

Imports of food and beverage items, including confectionery and alcohol, from Japan are facing delays in customs clearance from Chinese authorities in the northern part of the country, sources familiar with the bilateral relationship said Wednesday. Businesses involved are currently investigating whether the delays have any connection to China's blanket radiation testing on seafood imports from Japan introduced earlier this month. The measures are believed to have been adopted to pressure Tokyo over its plan to begin releasing treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant...