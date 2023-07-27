URGENT: Fed raises key rate by another 0.25 point following pause last month

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised its benchmark interest rate by another 0.25 percentage point following a pause in June, recognizing the need to do more to contain inflation.

The increase, announced after a two-day policy meeting, brings the federal funds rate, which banks charge each other for overnight borrowing, to a new target range of between 5.25 percent and 5.5 percent -- a 22-year high.