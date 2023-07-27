Red Cross seeking to use Japan drones to detect landmines in Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

The International Committee of the Red Cross seeks to utilize Japanese drones and artificial intelligence to speed up the detection of landmines and dud munitions in war-torn areas including Ukraine so displaced people can return home sooner.

In collaboration with a Japanese expert as well as the country’s electronics giant NEC Corp., the Red Cross has developed a system involving drones and AI-aided equipment that can improve its own image analysis capability by learning about its surroundings.

The system will be particularly useful in countries such as Ethiopia and Ukraine, which have experi...