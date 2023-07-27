Tokyo stocks open lower on weak chip shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday, weighed down by chip-related shares following a decline of their U.S. counterparts.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 52.31 points, or 0.16 percent, from Wednesday to 32,616.03. The broader Topix index was down 4.28 points, or 0.19 percent, at 2,278.81.

Decliners included chemical, construction, and glass and ceramic product shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 140.37-38 yen compared with 140.19-29 yen in New York and 140.64-66 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1076-1080 and 155.47-54 ...