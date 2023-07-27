Tokyo stocks nearly flat ahead of earnings reports, BOJ meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were nearly flat Thursday morning as investors awaited domestic earnings reports and a Bank of Japan policy meeting starting later in the day amid speculation the central bank may be beginning preparations to shift from its aggressive monetary easing policy.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 61.13 points, or 0.19 percent, from Wednesday to 32,729.47. The broader Topix index was down 0.07 point at 2,283.02.

Gainers were led by insurance and marine transportation issues, while decliners were led by construction, and glass and ceramic product shares.