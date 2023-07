Tokyo stocks end higher on U.S. futures, bullish Asian markets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Thursday as investors took heart from firm U.S. stock futures and bullish Asian markets, although gains were limited ahead of results from a Bank of Japan policy meeting ending Friday.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 222.82 points, or 0.68 percent, from Wednesday at 32,891.16. The broader Topix index finished 12.05 points, or 0.53 percent, higher at 2,295.14.

Gainers were led by electric power and gas, insurance, and iron and steel shares.